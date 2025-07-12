Pioli returns to take charge of Fiorentina on three-year deal

Fiorentina announced Stefano Pioli as their new coach on a three-year deal on Saturday as the Italian, who left Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr last month, returns to the Serie A club for a second stint.

Fiorentina had given former manager Raffaele Palladino a contract extension in May but he left the job just three weeks later, paving the way for Pioli to return after he parted ways with Al-Nassr.

Pioli, who played at Fiorentina from 1989 to 1995, coached the team from 2017 to 2019. He then coached AC Milan, winning the Scudetto in the 2021-22 season, before his move to the Saudi Pro League.

"I am very happy that Stefano Pioli is the new coach of Fiorentina's first team," club president Rocco Commisso said in a statement.

"From the very first moment I spoke to him, I found a coach with great human values who is ready to do everything he can for this club and this city, which he knows very well and has a close bond with."

Fiorentina finished sixth in Serie A last season to qualify for the Conference League, Europe's third-tier competition.

Serie A has seen several clubs changing their managers prior to the 2025-26 season, including Inter Milan, AC Milan, AS Roma, Atalanta and Lazio.