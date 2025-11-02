Pistons edge Mavericks amid Day of the Dead color and Mexico City roar

MEXICO CITY : The Detroit Pistons edged the Dallas Mavericks 122-110 on Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd at Arena CDMX, as the NBA’s annual Mexico City Game blended top-flight basketball with Day of the Dead weekend color and a festive local atmosphere.

The matchup marked the 11th consecutive year of a sellout in Mexico and reinforced the capital’s reputation as the league’s strongest international market. Fans arrived in bright jerseys and catrina face paint, turning the 20,000-seat venue into a vibrant display of culture and sport at 2,200 meters (7,200 feet) above sea level.

"It was important for us to come out here and perform at a high level," Pistons coach J.B. Bickerstaff told reporters.

"It's an honour to be a flag-bearer of the NBA in international cities. Now obviously in Mexico City, it means a lot. The fans were amazing - energetic, supportive, and into every play."

Detroit sealed the win with a dominant fourth quarter, outscoring Dallas 35-17 and riding a career-high 33 points from Jalen Duren, who also grabbed 10 rebounds.

"That shows what we're capable of," Bickerstaff said. "We just have to be more consistent on that end."

For Dallas, making their record eighth appearance in Mexico, the night brought both excitement and exhaustion.

"The altitude is real," said Mavericks coach Jason Kidd. "The guys played extremely hard on both ends, but you could see it take a toll. Still, the experience was incredible - the fans’ passion and knowledge of the game was on display."

Rookie and overall first draft pick Cooper Flagg, making his first international appearance, said he was struck by the warmth of the crowd.

"It was incredible … The crowd was amazing," he said. "Just being somewhere new and feeling that support was special."

Asked what message he would send to Mexican prospects chasing an NBA dream, the 18-year-old from Maine added: "It doesn't really matter where you're from - it's about how hard you're willing to work and what you’re ready to sacrifice."

With 34 NBA games now held in Mexico and the G League’s Capitanes de Ciudad de Mexico strengthening the league’s footprint, the NBA’s ties to the country continue to deepen. Saturday's game added another lively chapter to the NBA’s expanding global story.