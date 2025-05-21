Platense stun River Plate in shootout after stoppage-time drama

BUENOS AIRES :Platense pulled off a stunning 4-2 shootout win over River Plate in the quarter-finals of the Argentine Apertura tournament on Tuesday following a dramatic 1-1 draw at the Estadio Monumental.

The hosts, who had won five games in a row, dominated the early exchanges but it was Platense who broke the deadlock just before the half-hour mark with Vicente Taborda firing home a low shot following a well-weighted pass from Ronaldo Martinez.

"There is frustration at not having been able to reach the final, which was our goal," River coach Marcelo Gallardo told reporters.

"I have to admit that the team didn't play as well as it had been doing, but I also have to acknowledge the work done by our opponents, who I think deserved to win because they prevented us from playing as a team."

River's 17-year-old sensation Franco Mastantuono came closest to responding before halftime with a curling effort that narrowly missed the target, and he continued to trouble the visitors with a pair of dangerous free-kicks after the break.

Platense almost extended their lead late on when a poor clearance by River defender Lucas Martinez Quarta nearly resulted in an own goal, with goalkeeper Franco Armani producing a terrific save to keep his team in the game.

Platense were seconds away from securing the win when River were awarded a penalty after Oscar Salomon tripped Miguel Borja in the box. Mastantuono stepped up and coolly converted from the spot 12 minutes into added time.

With both teams having failed to convert once in the shootout, River looked to have the advantage when Armani saved from Franco Zapiola.

However, the effort was ordered to be retaken due to goalkeeper encroachment and the Platense substitute made no mistake the second time.

Things went from bad to worse for River when Sebastian Driussi's effort was saved, and Ignacio Schor then stepped up to seal an unlikely victory for Platense, who will face San Lorenzo in the semi-finals.

"I believe justice was served because we deserved to win during the 90 minutes," Platense goalkeeper Juan Pablo Cozzani told TNT Sports.

"I don't think they had any clear chances to score. We are a team that doesn't mind not having possession, and we will keep pushing. We don't feel inferior to anyone."

River now turn their attention to their final Copa Libertadores group-stage match against Universitario, before kicking off their Club World Cup campaign next month in the United States.