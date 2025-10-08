Players get financial lifeline from ITIA in doping and corruption cases

Players caught up in anti-doping and corruption investigations will receive a helping hand from the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), which launched a trial programme on Wednesday offering financial assistance and free legal support.

The support programme represents a significant shift in approach for tennis authorities and the sport's integrity watchdog, acknowledging that players may need help navigating complex investigations regardless of guilt or innocence.

ITIA's programme includes up to $5,000 worth of testing of products like supplements or medication at World Anti-Doping Agency-accredited laboratories.

Up to $5,000 will also be given to assist with investigation into potential meat contamination, which has seen several players test positive for banned substances.

Moreover, pro bono legal support will be given from the moment they test positive, rather than waiting until formal charges are filed, while confidential third-party counselling will be made available.

"Anyone who finds themselves part of either an anti-doping or anti-corruption investigation deserves the opportunity to defend or explain themselves," ITIA CEO Karen Moorhouse said in a statement.

"We recognise the process can come at both a financial and emotional cost. No player picks up a tennis racquet as a child with any motivation other than playing the game.

"Individuals find themselves in these situations for a lot of reasons, and so no matter what those reasons are, and where the case ends up, they also deserve someone to talk to."

The ITIA said the support programme would be reviewed at the end of 2026.