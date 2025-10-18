Players in LaLiga protest over plans for Barca-Villarreal match in US

LaLiga players will stage symbolic protests at the start of most matches this weekend over the league's decision to stage a game in the U.S. in December, the Spanish Footballers' Association (AFE) has said.

Oviedo and Espanyol players stood still in the first 15 seconds of their LaLiga clash on Friday in the first protest, demanding better transparency and dialogue from authorities.

Players of Barcelona and Villarreal, whose teams are scheduled to play in Miami on December 20, have been kept out of the initiative "to avoid the protest action being interpreted as a possible measure against any club," the players' union said.

"In view of LaLiga's constant refusals and unrealistic proposals, the Spanish Footballers' Association categorically rejects a project that does not have the approval of the main protagonists of our sport," AFE said in a statement on Friday.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

LaLiga confirmed earlier this month that Barca's away game against Villarreal would take place in Miami, after European soccer governing body UEFA's reluctant approval.

Real Madrid had opposed the decision in August, saying it could undermine football's competitive balance.

Spanish soccer federation (RFEF) President Rafael Louzan on Thursday defended the decision to move the match, calling it a "reward for fans."

The AFE said it wanted league authorities to share information, analyse the "exceptional characteristics of the project" and address the needs and concerns of the players.