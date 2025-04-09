Players weigh in: Will Augusta's fallen trees impact Masters?

Everyone who has played Augusta National previously can see the stark difference when walking the course this week, with numerous trees lost among the damage it suffered during Hurricane Helene last September.

What they don't all agree on is how much it will impact the 2025 Masters - or if at all.

Xander Schauffele, who is making his eighth Masters start this week, said after a practice round that "it almost felt like I was playing the back nine for the first time."

"Off (No.) 10, for example, if you are feeling extremely dangerous, there's a little gap on the left side of the trees where you can kind of hit it through," he said. "I think it's a little risky, but in the past your ball would hit a tree there and fall 90 feet from the tee box.

"There's a few spots where you can get a little risky if you're feeling dangerous. But for the most part, I think the course is going to play the exact same as before."

Second-ranked Rory McIlroy agreed that while a couple tee shots "are maybe a little less visually intimidating," he doesn't think the course "plays any differently."

"You've got the four new greens on 1, 8, 15 and 16," he said, "which I think everyone saw the ladies playing here on Saturday that those greens always are a little bit firmer, especially 15, for example, watching the balls shoot through that green."

McIlroy also referenced the trees now missing down the left side of the 10th hole. Visually, it has changed his aiming point and perspective of how much he needs to move the ball.

Collin Morikawa took notice of the second hole, where he believes his options off the tee have opened up along with the lack of trees down the left side.

"You can play a few different tee shots out there now, just with what happened with the storms," he said after playing 13 holes on Tuesday. "But for the most part the straight ball for me is how I play this golf course."

Cameron Smith said Augusta "looks a lot more airy," but doesn't believe it will change the way he plays the course.

Few people know - or love - Augusta National more than Fred Couples, who will make his 40th Masters start this week. The 1992 champion said he actually thinks the course visually looks better.

"I don't know why I say that," he admitted. "The other day we played No. 1 and we were standing on the green and you just look right down and you see a lot more room on the ninth tee. I think that's kind of cool. You can watch people hit.

"I know a lot of trees went down. I know this town was devastated, but the golf course is unbelievable. But the trees, I couldn't tell you if they lost 10 important areas where trees were. I don't think so. But there's still a lot of trees. My God."

World No. 1 Scottie Scheffler is attempting to make history this week as he seeks to join Jack Nicklaus as the only players to win three Masters in a four-year stretch. Like the others, he sees the clear visual difference around Augusta National.

But Scheffler believes it's just that - visually different. While players can see much more of the golf course from different holes, the amount of trees gone that will impact individual shots is minimal.

"I think when you're hitting into the trees you're still going to be in a good amount of trouble," he said. "There's only a few trees that are gone that are really noticeable, ones that are in play.

"But overall the golf course is in great shape. The greens are really good. I think we're in store for another great tournament."

