Plymouth Argyle part ways with manager Rooney

Plymouth Argyle have mutually agreed to part ways with head coach Wayne Rooney after just over seven months in charge, the second-tier Championship club said on Tuesday.

Rooney had replaced Ian Foster in May on a three-year deal at Plymouth. However, the team struggled under his leadership, failing to win away this season, and are bottom with 18 points from 23 games, four points adrift of the safety zone.

The former Manchester United and England forward oversaw 25 matches in all competitions before his departure.

It marks the second setback for Rooney in 2024 following his dismissal as Birmingham City head coach in January.

"First team coach Kevin Nancekivell and club captain Joe Edwards will lead the team for our Championship match against Bristol City on New Year’s Day," Plymouth said in a statement.

Rooney added: "Plymouth Argyle will always hold a special place in my heart, and I will continue to look out for and take interest in their results.”

He was appointed Birmingham manager in October 2023 when they were sixth but sacked in January after they fell to 20th.

The 39-year-old has previously managed Derby County and Major League Soccer (MLS) side DC United.