Pogba in Monaco squad for first time after more than two years out

PARIS :Paul Pogba is poised to make his debut for AS Monaco after the French side named him in their squad for the first time this season, ahead of Saturday's Ligue 1 encounter at Rennes.

The former Juventus and Manchester United player, who has not played a competitive match since September 2023, joined Monaco on a free transfer in June.

The 32-year-old midfielder was handed a four-year ban in February 2024 after testing positive for banned substance DHEA, which boosts testosterone levels. The suspension was cut to 18 months after an appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport.

"We try to help him reach his full potential so that the team comes out on top," Monaco manager Sebastien Pocognoli told a press conference on Friday.

"He has the qualities to adapt to what we want to implement in midfield, he hasn't lost his vision or his technique."

When asked what Pogba could bring to his side, he said: "Many things, including his experience and leadership, both on and off the pitch, not to mention his qualities, which will need to adapt to the pace of competition."

The 2018 World Cup winner was nearing a return last month before suffering a right ankle injury.

Pogba's last competitive match came in Juventus' 2-0 victory at Empoli in Serie A in September 2023.