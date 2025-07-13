Logo
Logo

Sport

Poland beat Denmark for first win at major women's tournament
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Poland beat Denmark for first win at major women's tournament

Poland beat Denmark for first win at major women's tournament
Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Euro 2025 - Group C - Poland v Denmark - Stadion Allmend, Lucerne, Switzerland - July 12, 2025 Poland's Natalia Padilla celebrates scoring their first goal REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Poland beat Denmark for first win at major women's tournament
Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Euro 2025 - Group C - Poland v Denmark - Stadion Allmend, Lucerne, Switzerland - July 12, 2025 Denmark's Signe Bruun scores their second goal REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
Poland beat Denmark for first win at major women's tournament
Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Euro 2025 - Group C - Poland v Denmark - Stadion Allmend, Lucerne, Switzerland - July 12, 2025 Poland's Natalia Padilla celebrates with a trophy after the match REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Poland beat Denmark for first win at major women's tournament
Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Euro 2025 - Group C - Poland v Denmark - Stadion Allmend, Lucerne, Switzerland - July 12, 2025 Denmark's Janni Thomsen in action with Poland's Paulina Tomasiak REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Poland beat Denmark for first win at major women's tournament
Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Euro 2025 - Group C - Poland v Denmark - Stadion Allmend, Lucerne, Switzerland - July 12, 2025 Poland's Martyna Wiankowska scores their third goal past Denmark's Maja Bay Ostergaard REUTERS/Denis Balibouse
13 Jul 2025 05:05AM (Updated: 13 Jul 2025 06:07AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LUCERNE, Switzerland :Poland recorded their first victory at a major women's tournament with a 3-2 win over Denmark on Saturday that saw them depart Euro 2025 on a high note.

With both teams already eliminated, the result meant Poland came third in Group C at their debut Euros, and Denmark fourth.

Natalia Padilla-Bidas made history and had Polish fans on their feet with her 12th-minute goal, the team's first in a major tournament, when a loose ball fell at her feet and she fired home.

Ewa Pajor, Poland's all-time leading goalscorer, doubled the lead eight minutes later when she intercepted the ball in the midfield, laid it out to Padilla-Bidas then charged to the back post to head it in.

Denmark's Janni Thomsen pulled one back in the 59th minute but Poland restored their two-goal lead when substitute Martyna Wiankowska struck from the edge of the box, firing the ball in off the bar.

Denmark, runners-up at Euro 2017, replied in the 83rd minute when Signe Bruun headed in Katrine Veje's pinpoint cross.

After the final whistle, the joyous Poland players tossed player of the match Padilla-Bidas in the air and celebrated with their supporters.

"It was a fantastic match," Poland coach Nina Patalon said.

"We waited a long time for it. We wanted to score that one goal, and we scored three. Today I am so proud of my girls and just so, so happy."

Sweden finished top of Group C with their 4-1 win over Germany, who came second.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement