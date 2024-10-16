Poland fight back to snatch 3-3 draw with Croatia

WARSAW : Poland fought back from two goals down to snatch a dramatic 3-3 draw with visitors Croatia in the Nations League on Tuesday.

Croatia, who fell behind early, had taken a stranglehold on the game with three goals in seven first-half minutes but were pegged back and then had keeper Dominik Livakovic sent off late-on.

The draw left Croatia second in Group A1 on seven points, three ahead of third-placed Poland. Portugal top the group with 10 points with Scotland bottom on one point.

Poland were aggressive from the start, with Captain Piotr Zielinski scoring the opening goal in the fifth minute from a tight angle.

The hosts, however, suffered a dramatic collapse as Croatia scored three quick goals, as Borna Sosa's volley in the 19th minute levelled the match before efforts from Petar Sucic and Martin Baturina put them in command.

Nicola Zalewski scored for Poland just before the break, and Sebastian Szymanski equalised in the 68th minute with a low shot into the left corner.

The drama was not finished however as Croatia's Livakovic was sent off for fouling Robert Lewandowski in the 76th minute, yet the hosts failed to capitalise.

