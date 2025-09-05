Logo
Pole vault champion Kennedy pulls out of Tokyo worlds
FILE PHOTO: Paris 2024 Olympics - Athletics - Women's Pole Vault Victory Ceremony - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - August 08, 2024. Gold medallist Nina Kennedy of Australia celebrates on the podium. REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Paris 2024 Olympics - Athletics - Women's Pole Vault Final - Stade de France, Saint-Denis, France - August 07, 2024. Nina Kennedy of Australia in action during the final. REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/File Photo
05 Sep 2025 02:32PM (Updated: 05 Sep 2025 02:35PM)
SYDNEY :Australia's Olympic and world champion pole vaulter Nina Kennedy has pulled out of this month's World Athletics Championships in Tokyo because of a leg injury.

Kennedy, who last year became the first Australian woman to win Olympic gold in a field event, underwent hamstring surgery in April after three strains in six weeks.

Despite not having competed since September last year, Kennedy said last week that she was determined to defend her title in Japan on a wildcard.

Another injury setback forced her to reassess, however.

"Not the news I want to be sharing," the 28-year-old wrote in an Instagram post on Friday.

"I've strained a muscle in my leg in one of my last sessions before worlds (not near the surgery site, which is a win). I'm sad to say I will be withdrawing from the world championships.

"Even though I'm disappointed, I'm proud of myself for trying to get back and put myself in the best position to jump high at worlds.

"I can genuinely say I did everything I could, I gave it a red-hot crack and that in itself is a measure of success. Sport can be brutal, but injuries are just part of the journey, and that's okay."

Kennedy cleared 4.90 metres to win the world title in Budapest in 2023, the same height that won her Olympic gold in Paris last year. Her personal best is 4.91m.

Source: Reuters
