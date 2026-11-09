Pollock double as England outclass Australia with record win

LONDON, Nov 8 : Henry Pollock scored two tries off the wing as a rampant England secured a record 45-22 bonus-point victory over Australia in the Nations Championship at Twickenham on Sunday.

Pollock, who replaced the injured Immanuel Feyi-Waboso at halftime, powered over the line twice in quick succession after tries by forwards Jamie George, Ollie Chessum and Joe Heyes gave the hosts a 19-10 lead at the interval.

Australia had grabbed a lifeline when winger Max Jorgensen took advantage of an interception to sprint over before the break but Jack van Poortvliet finished off another fluent passing move to extend the hosts' lead early in the second half.

Pollock touched down twice in two minutes and although Australia fought back with tries from centre Filipo Daugunu and flanker Jeremy Williams, replacement scrumhalf Ben Spencer added England's seventh try to rack up their highest score against the Wallabies.