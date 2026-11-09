Pollock double as England rack up record win over Australia

LONDON, Nov 8 : Henry Pollock scored two tries off the wing as fired-up England secured a record 45-22 bonus-point victory over Australia in the Nations Championship at Twickenham on Sunday.

England's fourth win in nine matches this year was a welcome boost for coach Steve Borthwick after a dismal Six Nations campaign and their 12th triumph over the Wallabies in their last 14 meetings.

"I am really happy. We have only come together in the last week and prep time has been short but we have put on a great performance," England centre and man of the match Henry Slade told ITV.

"It is nice for us to get some points on the board and to do it so early on in the competition is really pleasing."

England started fast and winger Immanuel Feyi-Waboso finished a slick passing move to touch down after 90 seconds but the try was chalked off for a forward pass.

Hooker Jamie George finished off a driving maul to score his 18th international try and, after Australia scrumhalf Ryan Lonergan kicked a penalty, Feyi-Waboso's powerful surge broke open the defence and flanker Ollie Chessum crashed over in the corner.

Australia prop Angus Bell was shown a yellow card for a hip-drop tackle and England took full advantage with another powerful forward drive from a lineout and prop Joe Heyes barrelled over the line.

England sensed a fourth try but a loose pass from scrumhalf Jack van Poortvliet was intercepted by Australia winger Max Jorgensen who sprinted over from long range and Lonergan's conversion cut the hosts' lead to 19-10 at the interval.

Back-row forward Pollock, replacing the injured Feyi-Waboso, made ground down the left with his first touch and another swift passing movement set Tommy Freeman clear on the right, his inside pass finding Van Poortvliet who touched down.

England continued to monopolise the ball and with the Wallabies tiring another siege on their tryline ended with the ball in Pollock's hands and he gleefully went over before indulging in his trademark celebration to the crowd.

Two minutes later the blonde forward finished off another flowing move down the right to claim his eighth international try and extend England's lead to 38-10.

Australia regrouped and grabbed two consolation tries when replacement centre Filipo Daugunu darted over in the left corner and flanker Jeremy Williams took advantage of a lineout error to score.

England, however, had the last word, replacement scrumhalf Ben Spencer adding their seventh try from an interception to rack up their highest score against the Wallabies.