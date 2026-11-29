LONDON, Nov 29 : Henry Pollock has come to stand for the England team - 2026 version - but not in the way he might have wished.

The pin-up back row, who was taken on by the boxing promoter Eddie Hearn as his first rugby client, has provided some spectacular razzle-dazzle with his antics on and off the field.

Pollock has helped to attract a host of new eyeballs to the game of rugby union.

However, his penchant for picking up yellow cards in a team that attracts them at an alarming rate is developing into an unwanted element of his repertoire.

Pollock’s yellow card against New Zealand in the 26-8 defeat at Twickenham which unhappily concluded England's calendar year on Saturday was his third of 2026.

For a player who does not spend that long on the pitch anyway - used as he is as a super-sub predominantly by England head coach Steve Borthwick - that is a concerning statistic.

His indiscretions are entirely in keeping with the side he plays for. A grand total of 17 yellows and one red across 2026 represents the Achilles heel of the side.

It is not as if they are unaware of the issue.

“You're playing against an All Blacks side of 15 men with a man down and you're putting yourself under pressure,” said England back row Ollie Chessum.

“Teams are too good now not to take that opportunity. That's why, although we managed to dog out some wins in the summer with men off the pitch, we quickly recognised that that's not the way we want to play rugby. Because when we've got 15 men on the field, I feel like we've played some of our best stuff this last two or three weeks.

“It's so detrimental to teams and ultimately why we've put such a big emphasis in our preparation to try not to let that happen.”

But happen it does when the heat comes on - continually.

DOWNRIGHT PANIC

England are not a dirty team, but a combination of over-eagerness which morphs into downright panic under pressure is proving to be their downfall.

Alex Coles was also sin-binned against New Zealand, leaving England in familiar short-handed territory and they ended up paying the price.

Unless the indiscipline is addressed there is every chance it will be their undoing at the World Cup next year.

The pressure will be even higher in Australia and teams who cannot operate under it are almost certain to come a cropper.

Pollock now has four yellow cards in total in an England career which only spans 17 caps and 470 minutes.

He is still only 21, so some impetuousness can be expected, but it is a hit rate which needs attention if he is to develop into the player everyone hopes he can become.

Pollock's contributions as an auxiliary winger across the autumn have added another string to his bow and given Borthwick a true hybrid player to use.

But if he cannot be trusted to stay on the field then England will have a problem with him - just as they have a problem all round with their bloated card count.