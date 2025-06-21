Pope ton continues England revival after India collapse

LEEDS, England :A superb unbeaten century from Ollie Pope helped drag England back into the first test against India at Headingley on Saturday, with the home side closing day two on 209-3, 262 runs behind the touring side.

India were cruising late in the morning session on 430-3, only to be all out for 471, England taking the last seven wickets in an hour either side of lunch to give themselves hope of mounting a disappointing day one.

In reply, in more difficult, overcast conditions, the highest-ranked test bowler in the world, Jasprit Bumrah, struck to remove England opener Zak Crawley for four before Ben Duckett and Pope steadied the ship to the delight of the home crowd.

Bumrah broke their 122-run second-wicket partnership when he bowled Duckett for 62, before Joe Root became the Indian dangerman's next victim moments after Pope had reached his second successive test ton.

Root was caught at slip for 28 and Harry Brook was very fortunate to survive in the final over of the day when he was caught at mid-wicket off a Bumrah no ball.