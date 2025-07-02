Porto parting ways with manager Anselmi after early Club World Cup exit

Porto are moving on from manager Martin Anselmi after their group-stage exit from the Club World Cup, the Portuguese club said late on Tuesday.

Porto, who hired the 39-year-old Argentine in January on a two-and-a-half-year contract, finished third behind Palmeiras and Inter Miami with just two points from the games in Group A.

"Porto informs that it has started negotiations with coach Martin Anselmi for the termination of the sports employment contract that had been in force since January 2025," Porto said in a statement.

Porto finished third in the league last season, nine points behind champions Sporting.