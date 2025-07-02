Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Edition:
Logo

Sport

Porto parting ways with manager Anselmi after early Club World Cup exit
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Porto parting ways with manager Anselmi after early Club World Cup exit

Porto parting ways with manager Anselmi after early Club World Cup exit

Soccer Football - FIFA Club World Cup - Group A - FC Porto v Al Ahly - MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, New Jersey, U.S. - June 23, 2025 FC Porto coach Martin Anselmi before the match REUTERS/Susana Vera

02 Jul 2025 02:49PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Porto are moving on from manager Martin Anselmi after their group-stage exit from the Club World Cup, the Portuguese club said late on Tuesday.

Porto, who hired the 39-year-old Argentine in January on a two-and-a-half-year contract, finished third behind Palmeiras and Inter Miami with just two points from the games in Group A.

"Porto informs that it has started negotiations with coach Martin Anselmi for the termination of the sports employment contract that had been in force since January 2025," Porto said in a statement.

Porto finished third in the league last season, nine points behind champions Sporting.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement