Portsmouth fans banned after posing as stewards to sneak into sold-out derby

Two Portsmouth fans who donned high-vis vests and carried radio equipment in a bid to bluff their way into a sold-out south coast derby away at Southampton earned three-year match bans instead of front row seats after they were caught red-handed.

Brothers Kane and Dale Green arrived at St Mary's Stadium on September 14 without tickets. But armed with steward gear, they managed to infiltrate a restricted area metres away from the pitch less than an hour before the second-tier game kicked off.

However, their elaborate ruse unravelled when eagle-eyed security staff spotted the pair were not wearing proper match accreditation.

Hampshire Police said on Wednesday that both men pleaded guilty at Southampton Magistrates Court to fraud by false representation and going onto the playing area of a football match.

'RIDICULOUS PLOT'

Assistant Chief Constable Tony Rowlinson described it as a "ridiculous plot" to watch the game knowing tickets were sold out.

"They clearly came with the intention to get into the stadium illegally, bringing high-vis vests with 'STEWARD' on the back, with one even carrying a radio and earpiece," Rowlinson said in a statement.

"However, what they didn't bank on was the professionalism and vigilance of the club's security team and our officers, who quickly spotted they weren't wearing any accreditation and worked together to eject them.

"Their actions have seen them face very serious consequences in court... For two people who were so desperate to see this one game, they will now not be able to go to any for three years."

While Dale made no comment, his brother Kane described in court how he went to the game to buy tickets but carried the vest, radio and earpiece in case he could not get one.

The pair were also ordered to pay fines totalling almost 700 pounds ($939.47) each.

The match ended in a goalless draw.

($1 = 0.7451 pounds)