Portugal win Nations League title with shootout success over Spain

MUNICH, Germany :Cristiano Ronaldo was in tears as Portugal picked up their second Nations League title by beating holders Spain 5-3 on penalties following a thrilling 2-2 draw in Sunday's final.

Ronaldo's 138th international goal took the final to a shootout, with Alvaro Morata's miss proving costly for Spain as Ruben Neves struck the winning spot kick to spark wild scenes of celebration, with emotion overwhelming the veteran captain.

Spain's exhilarating 5-4 victory over France in Thursday's semi-final ensured Luis de la Fuente’s side had continued an unbeaten run that stretched back to March 2023 coming into Sunday's showpiece final in Munich.

They appeared on course for yet another trophy, on the back last year's European Championship triumph, as Martin Zubimendi tapped home his second international goal in the 21st minute.

The holders’ lead did not last long, however, as flying Portugal full-back Nuno Mendes slotted home the equaliser after good work from Ronaldo in the build up.

A sublime pass from midfielder Pedri helped Mikel Oyarzabal, who netted the winner against England in last year's European Championship final, restore Spain’s lead before the break.

The tussle between the Iberian neighbours was billed as a clash between old and new – 40-year-old and five-times Ballon d’Or winner Ronaldo and Spain’s teenage sensation Lamine Yamal.

While Yamal, among the favourites to take home one of the most prestigious individual awards this year, struggled to make inroads, Ronaldo pounced on his chance, firing Portugal level from close range just past the hour mark.

Ronaldo went off injured late on and neither side could find a winner in extra time, with the game going to a shootout and Portugal netting all five of their penalties to claim the trophy.