Portugal's Nader claims shock world gold in men's 1500 metres
Portugal's Nader claims shock world gold in men's 1500 metres

World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Men's 1500m Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 17, 2025 Portugal's Isaac Nader crosses the finish line to win the Men's 1500m Final REUTERS/Sarah Meyssonnier
World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Men's 1500m Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 17, 2025 Gold medallist Portugal's Isaac Nader celebrates with his national flag after winning the Men's 1500m Final REUTERS/Edgar Su
World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Men's 1500m Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 17, 2025 Portugal's Isaac Nader crosses the line to win the final ahead of second placed Britain's Jake Wightman and third placed Kenya's Reynold Cheruiyot REUTERS/Pawel Kopczynski
World Athletics Championships Tokyo 2025 - Men's 1500m Final - Japan National Stadium, Tokyo, Japan - September 17, 2025 Portugal's Isaac Nader celebrates after winning the gold medal with silver medallist Britain's Jake Wightman and bronze medallist Kenya's Reynold Cheruiyot REUTERS/Aleksandra Szmigiel
17 Sep 2025 09:56PM
TOKYO :Portugal's Isaac Nader was a shock winner of the world 1,500 metres title when he thrillingly out-dipped Briton Jake Wightman on the line after defending champion and race favourite Josh Kerr suffered an injury mid-race on Wednesday.

Wightman, who has suffered terribly from injuries after winning the title in 2022, looked set for victory in a charge for the line but the race proved a metre too long for him as Nader snatched it by two hundredths of a second in 3 minutes 34.10 seconds.

Wightman took silver in 3:34.12 - Britain's first medal of the championships - with Kenya’s Reynold Cheruiyot edging compatriot and namesake Timothy for bronze in 3:34.25.

With the last two Olympic champions Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Cole Hocker absent – the Norwegian going out in the heats and the American disqualified after his semi-final - the path had looked clear for Kerr to secure back-to-back world titles.

Kerr missed out agonisingly to Hocker in Paris but appeared to pull a muscle mid-race here and jogged in miles adrift.

Source: Reuters
