Following is a list of possible Champions League playoff and last 16 opponents ahead of Friday's draw:

AS Monaco or Brest will face Paris St Germain or Benfica in the playoffs. The winners will meet either Liverpool or Barcelona in the Round of 16.

Sporting or Club Brugge will face Atalanta or Borussia Dortmund in the playoffs. The winners will meet either Lille or Aston Villa in the Round of 16.

Celtic or Manchester City will face Real Madrid or Bayern Munich in the playoffs. The winners will meet either Atletico Madrid or Bayer Leverkusen in the Round of 16.

Feyenoord or Juventus will face AC Milan or PSV Eindhoven in the playoffs. The winners will meet either Arsenal or Inter Milan in the Round of 16.

(Compiled by Tommy Lund in Gdansk)