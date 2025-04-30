Postecoglou not underestimating Spurs task against consistent Bodo

LONDON :Tottenham Hotspur have an opportunity to salvage a disappointing domestic season by reaching a European final, but they will not be taking their home clash with Norwegian side Bodo/Glimt lightly, manager Ange Postecoglou said on Wednesday.

Bodo's four league titles in five years under manager Kjetil Knutsen, who has been in charge since 2018, has led to them competing consistently in Europe, and they are the first Norwegian club to reach a European club semi-final.

"They have been pretty consistent the last few years, the same manager and a core group of players," Postecoglou told reporters ahead of Thursday's Europa League semi-final first leg.

"They definitely have a distinct style of football that they have stuck to and have had success with. They have been pretty consistent in the Norwegian league but also in Europe.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

"Every game they have played, irrespective of the opposition, and they have played some really good quality opposition in Europe, they have always been really competitive."

Postecoglou is well aware of Bodo's ability to rise to the occasion, having lost to the Norwegians in the Europa Conference League while manager of Celtic.

"The atmosphere at Celtic Park is unbelievable, but they weren't fazed," the manager said.

"They won't be daunted by anything that comes tomorrow. They've been at Old Trafford, they've played some big clubs in Italy and other countries.

"Bodo are there on merit. They beat Lazio, Olympiakos. We're going to treat them with the respect they deserve and give our best."

Spurs are 16th in the Premier League standings, having lost 19 league games, with Postecoglou's future at the club under scrutiny, but the manager wants to put all that to one side.

"I just don't think that we can do anything other than really concentrate on the unbelievable opportunity we've got before us," he said.

"Irrespective of what kind of season you have, how often will you be in this position? History tells you not that often.

"So any thoughts about what's going to happen next year or what's happened this year is not really of any importance."

Spurs will again be without forward Son Heung-min, who has missed the last four games with a foot injury, as Postecoglou confirmed he is training separately from the team, but hopes to have the South Korean back before the end of the season.