Postecoglou refuses to let critics target his Spurs squad

Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou welcomed criticism against him but told doubters after Sunday's 2-1 FA Cup exit at Aston Villa to leave his players out of it, saying if they want to blame him they should "go for it a million times".

Under pressure Postecoglou staunchly defended his depleted squad, insisting no team could have coped with the mounting injuries since mid-November while juggling four competitions, and that Tottenham would be outstanding when his players return.

Postecoglou, missing 11 senior players, included four teenagers in his starting lineup as well as 21-year-old goalkeeper Antonio Kinsky, who was at fault for Jacob Ramsey's opener.

"People can judge me. They can say I have done a bad job, I'm not up to it or whatever. (But) you can't be critical of players or players' performances at this time," Postecoglou told reporters.

"Because if you do, then be as critical of other clubs when they've got 9 or 10 or 11 players out. And none of them have. It can't be that people think that's an excuse.

"That's just not anywhere near close to objective analysis. That's just agenda driven stuff. If it's to get rid of me that's fine. Good on you. Go for it a million times."

Reflecting on the mounting injuries since mid-November as his team juggled four competitions, the Australian pointed to Liverpool's shock FA Cup loss at Plymouth Argyle, where manager Arne Slot made multiple changes due to injuries and a packed schedule.

"(Liverpool) did that for one game. Do that for two‑and‑a‑half months in multiple competitions. Any team," he added.

"Why do you think Liverpool and others rotate 11 players? I wish I could do the same. Once we get the rest of the group in, we will be an outstanding team. I have no doubt about that."

Tottenham's loss leaves the Europa League as their only hope of a trophy this season, where they sit fourth. They are 14th in the Premier League and were knocked out of the League Cup by Liverpool last week.