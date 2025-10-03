Postecoglou says he's not surprised by Forest fans' fury

Nottingham Forest manager Ange Postecoglou was not surprised fans were calling for him to be sacked after their 3-2 Europa League defeat by Midtjylland on Thursday but the Australian says he is focused on getting results and improving the team.

Postecoglou has endured a torrid start at the Midlands club since replacing Nuno Espirito Santo last month, becoming the first permanent Forest manager in 100 years to fail to win any of his opening six matches.

The 60-year-old former Tottenham Hotspur manager faced chants of, "You're getting sacked in the morning" from frustrated Forest fans after the loss to the Danish side at the City Ground and Postecoglou understood their disappointment.

"They are allowed to have an opinion on it. I heard their opinion," Postecoglou told reporters. "Nothing surprises me in football. It's the climate we're in. It seems that's the way things are going.

"My responsibility is to make sure we get some wins for this football club and progress it. I would prefer if people were optimistic in their outlook of what I'm doing. I can only change that by winning games of football.

"I really believe in the process of what we're doing and I don't think we're far away from being the team that can eradicate the situation we're in at the moment and get the results."

Forest are 17th in the Premier League table with five points from six matches and their October fixture list includes a trip to Newcastle United on Sunday, a home game against Chelsea and an away fixture at Bournemouth.

"I get the mood around the place isn't going to be great, and I understand people's attitude at the moment, particularly towards me, but it's not unfamiliar territory for me, Postecoglou said. "I believe we are on the right track."