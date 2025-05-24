Postecoglou unsure of his Spurs future despite Europa League win

Tottenham Hotspur boss Ange Postecoglou said he had not had any discussions with the club regarding his future despite ending a long trophy drought by winning the Europa League title and qualifying for the Champions League.

Spurs ended a painful 17-year trophy drought on Wednesday when they beat Manchester United 1-0 to win the Europa League title and qualify for the Champions League despite sitting 17th in the Premier League.

The title was vindication for Postecoglou, who had said earlier this season that he always won trophies in his second season with a team.

However, his future at the club remains unclear, even after he promised Spurs fans that "season three is better than season two".

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The 59-year-old Australian, who signed a four-year contract when he came on board in June 2023, said he had not spoken to Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

"Somebody rightly pointed out, sometimes they kill off the main character so I could be in strife there," Postecoglou told reporters with a laugh on Saturday.

"I'm not going to put a limit on what we can achieve but I certainly believe that it's exciting, the possibilities of next year knowing I've got a group of players now and staff and a club that knows what it takes to win.

"I haven't had any discussions with the club... maybe they were just waiting for clear air to give me some guidance, but I haven't heard anything from the club."

When pushed on whether he would be at the club next season, Postecoglou said he had not given it a lot of thought.

"I assume at some point somebody will tell me something," he added.

"If not, I'm just going to roll up next year and I'll be a bit like (George) Costanza from (television show) Seinfeld, I'll just sit in the desk and get on with my job."

The club held an open-top bus victory parade on Friday when thousands of fans lined the streets outside their stadium to celebrate, but they must quickly shift focus to Sunday's home game against Brighton & Hove Albion.

Despite most of their players looking the worse for wear after exuberant celebrations, Postecoglou chuckled and said they would field a team but underlined the importance of celebrating the title.

"As I've got older, and I used to be a bit different, but I really feel you need to celebrate your achievements properly and that was kind of my message to the boys," Postecoglou said.

"It's really important because once they've achieved it and they've done it in a very difficult way, it's important for the people around them because then they can relax and enjoy it as well.

"And it's important to make the experience as memorable as possible so that when I ask them to climb the mountain again, there's a reason for it.

"Fair to say they took my words literally and certainly enjoyed themselves over the last couple of days and, like all parties, there's always one family member that embarrasses you and you want to keep control of... we had a couple of those!"