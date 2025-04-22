Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Sport

Postecoglou's wish granted as fire alarm takes out VAR
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

Postecoglou's wish granted as fire alarm takes out VAR

Postecoglou's wish granted as fire alarm takes out VAR

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Tottenham Hotspur v Nottingham Forest - Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, Britain - April 21, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou applauds fans after the match REUTERS/David Klein/File Photo

22 Apr 2025 05:06PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

There was not much for Ange Postecoglou to be happy about during Tottenham Hotspur's 2-1 defeat by Nottingham Forest on Monday but perhaps the Australian would have cracked a smile knowing the VAR system was out of action for several minutes.

Postecoglou has long been a vocal critic of VAR and said in early April that the review system was "killing the game" after a Spurs goal was disallowed during a 1-0 loss to Chelsea.

Thankfully for officials on Monday, no major incidents took place during the eight minutes VAR was unavailable due to what the Premier League said was a fire alarm at the Stockley Park facility in West London where the match footage is monitored.

A similar incident occurred in November when Manchester United's match at Ipswich Town continued without VAR because of a reported fire alarm at the same facility.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement