Potter takes over as Sweden head coach

Sweden's football association (SvFF) said on Monday it has appointed Graham Potter as head coach, tasking the former West Ham United manager with salvaging their 2026 World Cup qualifying campaign.

The 50-year-old has been given a contract covering the rest of the World Cup qualification period, plus any potential playoff and the finals themselves should the Swedes, who are bottom of Group B with one point after four games, qualify.

"I am very humble about the assignment, but also inspired," Potter said in an SvFF statement.

"Sweden has fantastic players who deliver in the best leagues every week. My job will be to create the conditions so that we as a team deliver at the highest level to take Sweden to the World Cup next summer."

Potter made a name for himself during a seven-year spell at Swedish club Ostersunds FK before going on to manage Swansea City in England's Championship as well as Brighton & Hove Albion, Chelsea and West Ham in the Premier League.

Potter, who replaces the sacked Jon Dahl Tomasson, lasted less than seven months at Chelsea before joining fellow London club West Ham, which ended up as another short-term appointment.