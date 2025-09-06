Power struggle in US Open final as Sabalenka faces Anisimova

NEW YORK :A showdown between two of tennis' heaviest hitters awaits fans in Saturday's U.S. Open women's final, where Amanda Anisimova will hope to derail Aryna Sabalenka's title defence while chasing Grand Slam redemption.

Few predicted the American would return to a major final so soon after her crushing 6-0 6-0 defeat by Iga Swiatek at Wimbledon, but Anisimova proved the doubters wrong by ousting the architect of her misery in the quarter-finals.

She brings to the court a similar skill set as Sabalenka, with tremendous power from the baseline, a lethal forehand and big serve that have overwhelmed opponents through the draw and their three-set comeback wins in the semi-finals.

While Anisimova holds a 6-3 edge in their head-to-head, world number one Sabalenka has become one of the most dependable forces on the hardcourt Grand Slam stage.

The Belarusian claimed back-to-back Australian Open titles in 2023 and 2024 before her U.S. Open triumph last year, and now bids to become the first woman to defend the crown at Flushing Meadows since Serena Williams in 2012–14.

Despite her consistency, having reached her third Grand Slam final of 2025 and a third straight in New York, the 27-year-old remains in the hunt for her first major of the season, after falling to Madison Keys in Melbourne and Coco Gauff in Paris.

"I'm super excited to give myself another opportunity, another final," Sabalenka said after her semi-final win over Jessica Pegula.

"If I'll be able to hold that trophy, it's going to mean a lot for me. I'll be just the happiest person on earth probably."

Standing between Sabalenka and a fourth Grand Slam crown is a resurgent Anisimova, who arrives brimming with confidence after toppling four-time major winner Naomi Osaka in the semi-finals just a day after exacting sweet revenge on Swiatek.

The 24-year-old, set to rise to world number four next week, knows how to hurt Sabalenka, having stunned her less than two months ago in the Wimbledon semi-finals.

"I felt like in that match at Wimbledon, I was doubting a lot my decisions, and that was the main thing that was bringing a lot of unforced errors," Sabalenka added on that match.

"I gave her a lot of opportunities, and of course, she played incredible tennis ... the key for me is going to be just go out there, of course, obviously fight, but trust my decisions and go after my shots."

For Anisimova, Saturday is more than a shot at a maiden major, it is the culmination of a long climb back to the top.

The 24-year-old returned to the spotlight in 2024 after an eight-month break to prioritize her mental health, and now she is surging again on the sport's biggest stage.

Her 2025 season already shines brightly, highlighted by a maiden WTA 1000 triumph in Doha back in February, and now capped by a second straight Grand Slam final after a gutsy win over two-time U.S. Open champion Osaka.

Anisimova displayed remarkable composure to hand the Japanese her first semi-final defeat in a Grand Slam, rallying from a set down in a near three-hour epic that stretched into the early hours of Friday.

"I just keep telling myself that I can do it, and I believe in myself," Anisimova said. "I keep saying that over and over again.

"I have really worked on myself to really be able to handle those moments and to believe in myself ... I have really done a better job of that, and especially since the Wimbledon final. I think I have really shifted with my attitude."

Roared on by a partisan New York crowd, Anisimova will look to harness her momentum, while Sabalenka will aim to convert experience into dominance.

With the crown of the season's final Grand Slam on the line, sparks are sure to fly at Arthur Ashe Stadium.