Premier League clubs agree to extend price cap on away tickets

Premier League clubs unanimously agreed on Tuesday to extend the current 30 pounds ($40.56) cap on away ticket prices for a 10th season, the league said in a statement.

Since the price cap was introduced in 2016, away game attendance has risen from 82 per cent to 91 per cent. The cumulative away attendance for the 380 matches during the 2024-25 season was 953,420.

"The Premier League and clubs recognise the additional costs associated with fans following their team during the season, and the incredible atmospheres they create at matches," the league said in a statement.

This comes after fans of several Premier League clubs united under the Football Supporters' Association campaign "Stop Exploiting Loyalty", prompting a ticket price freeze next season from clubs like Liverpool, Brentford, and Manchester City.

The new season of England's top flight will begin on August 15 and conclude on May 24, 2026.

($1 = 0.7396 pounds)