Premier League confirms only one Boxing Day game amid scheduling issues

MANCHESTER, England : The Premier League has announced that this season will feature just one match on Boxing Day, breaking from the tradition of a full slate of festive fixtures that fans have long enjoyed.

Manchester United host Newcastle United in the lone game, for the fewest top-flight fixtures in 43 years on Boxing Day, which falls on a Friday this year.

In a statement, the League cited mounting scheduling pressures linked to the expansion of European club competitions as the key reason for the change.

"There are now several challenges to Premier League fixture scheduling rooted in the expansion of European club competitions – which led to a revision of our domestic calendar ahead of last season, including changes to the FA Cup," the League said.

Subscribe to CNA's Recommended Read A single handpicked story that we think you shouldn't miss. Just one a day. This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp’s partners. Loading Loading

The adjustments have left the Premier League operating as a 33-weekend competition, which is fewer than in previous years, despite maintaining its 380-match format since 1995.

The League broadcasting deals mean matches must be scheduled on those weekends each season. With only five rounds of midweek games included, matches must be played on December 27-28.

"With fewer weekends available, fixture planning has become increasingly constrained," the League said. "With fewer weekends to work with, the League is bound by how the calendar falls."

The League promised a return to a fuller Boxing Day schedule next season when the date falls on a Saturday.

Boxing Day football has been a cornerstone of the English game for decades, offering supporters a festive tradition of packed stadiums and high-profile clashes.

This year's reduced offering underscores the growing impact of congested calendars as domestic and European competitions vie for space.