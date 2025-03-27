Logo
Premier League to open transfer window early due to Club World Cup
Premier League to open transfer window early due to Club World Cup

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Manchester United v Nottingham Forest - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - December 7, 2024 General view of the premier league logo printed on a corner flag inside the stadium before the match Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith/File Photo

27 Mar 2025 09:10PM
Premier League clubs agreed to open the transfer window early for a 10-day period in June, ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, before it reopens again on June 16, the league said on Thursday.

The decision comes after world soccer's governing body FIFA decided member associations of participating clubs would have the option of opening an "exceptional registration window" in June before the event begins to sign players.

"The window will open early, between Sunday 1 June and Tuesday 10 June, due to an exceptional registration period relating to the FIFA Club World Cup," the Premier League said in a statement.

"It will then reopen on Monday 16 June and close on Monday 1 September."

The 32-team Club World Cup in the United States runs from June 14 to July 13, with Chelsea and Manchester City the two Premier League teams taking part this year.

Source: Reuters
