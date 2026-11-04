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Prendergast fit as Ireland make six changes for Argentina
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Prendergast fit as Ireland make six changes for Argentina

Prendergast fit as Ireland make six changes for Argentina

Rugby Union - Six Nations Championship - Wales v Ireland - Millennium Stadium, Cardiff, Wales, Britain - February 22, FILE PHOTO: 2025 Ireland's Sam Prendergast scores a penalty goal Action Images via Reuters/Andrew Couldridge/File Photo

04 Nov 2026 10:33PM
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Nov 4 : Ireland flyhalf Sam Prendergast has been passed fit to play against Argentina in the Nations Championship in Dublin on Friday after recovering from a wrist injury. 

• Ireland coach Andy Farrell on Wednesday named six changes from the side beaten 40-21 by New Zealand in their last Nations Championship game, including a first test start for Sean Jansen at the back of the scrum.

• Craig Casey has been picked ahead of Jamison Gibson-Park at scrumhalf and Nick Timoney is preferred to Josh van der Flier on the flank.

• Ryan Baird, Mack Hansen and Andrew Porter, who all missed both the Six Nations and the three-match southern series of the Nations Championship, are back in the starting lineup against Argentina.

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• Ireland have significant injury absentees, including centre Garry Ringrose and captain Caelan Doris. Hooker Dan Sheehan deputises for him.

Team: 15-Hugo Keenan, 14-Rob Baloucoune, 13-Robbie Henshaw, 12-Stuart McCloskey, 11-Mack Hansen, 10-Sam Prendergast, 9-Craig Casey, 8-Sean Jansen, 7-Nick Timoney, 6-Ryan Baird, 5-Tadhg Beirne, 4-Joe McCarthy, 3-Tadhg Furlong, 2-Dan Sheehan (captain), 1-Andrew Porter. 

Replacements: 16-Ronan Kelleher, 17-Tom O'Toole, 18-Sam Illo, 19-James Ryan, 20-Josh van der Flier, 21-Jamison Gibson-Park, 22-Ciaran Frawley, 23-Bundee Aki.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ed Osmond)

Source: Reuters
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