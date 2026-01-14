Prescod Enhanced Games decision understandable on human level, says UK Sport official

LONDON, Jan 14 : British sprinter Reece Prescod's decision to join the controversial Enhanced Games has been heavily criticised but UK Sport's Director of Performance and People Kate Baker said that while it is sad, she can understand his motivation.

Prescod, the fourth-fastest British man over 100 metres who retired last year citing a lack of sponsorship, announced this month he had signed up for the Las Vegas event in May.

The Enhanced Games will allow athletes to take substances, under medical supervision, that are banned in mainstream sport, although there is no obligation to do so.

UK Athletics' chief executive Jack Buckner said last week he was 'appalled' by Prescod's decision, but Baker offered a more conciliatory view when asked her thoughts at a British Olympic Association press conference this week.

"Look, it's incredibly sad that those athletes have chosen to take that path. And, of course, I hope it goes without saying that the Enhanced Games stands in direct opposition to everything that we stand for, both as UK Sport, but also as an Olympic and Paralympic movement," Baker told reporters.

"It is not aligned to anything that we are supportive of or encouraging. But I also recognise that there's a human being in the middle of this who's making a really difficult decision.

"And if you're at a particular point in your career and you see no future with Olympic programmes, which is where Reece Prescod is slightly different to (swimmer) Ben Proud, I think we can understand why a human being makes that decision.

"It doesn't mean we support it, and it doesn't mean we like it or we agree with it, but I can understand it."

Prescod, whose personal best is 9.93 seconds and who reached the 100m final at the 2017 world championships, said he has always been a clean athlete but that the financial package offered by Enhanced Games had tempted him back into action.

During a BBC radio interview on Tuesday he said he did not plan to take performance-enhancing drugs at the event.

"I retired because there was a lack of support for me," Prescod told the BBC. "I asked the sponsors in the industry, I sent multiple emails, spoke to all the agents, and said was there any opportunity for me to continue. The answer was 'no'."

Pushed on the 'enhancements' being offered by the medical team, Prescod said: "It's not necessarily the basis of what you need to do to prepare yourself for the 100m.

"I know I'm capable of having a certain level of speed," he explained. "People aren't necessarily aware that's actually a choice you have. Some athletes will be enhanced, some athletes will not be enhanced."

Baker did not rule out the possibility that athletes who take part in the Enhanced Games but do not use prohibited substances could compete for Britain in the Olympics, although public funding would likely be denied.

In October UK Sport updated its Funding Eligibility Policy saying anyone involved in the Enhanced Games could be in breach.