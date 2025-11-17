PREVIEW-Tiny Curacao and strife-torn Haiti close to World Cup qualification

Curacao could become the smallest country to compete at the World Cup, conflict-torn Haiti may defy the odds, and another small nation Suriname has a chance to qualify for the first time when the Concacaf qualifiers conclude on Tuesday.

But there are four other countries - Costa Rica, Honduras, Jamaica and Panama - also in the running for the three automatic berths reserved at the expanded 48-nation 2026 finals for teams from the Central and North American and Caribbean confederation.

Each of the three group winners advances to the tournament in Canada, Mexico and the U.S next June while the two best-ranked runners-up will go into the inter-confederation playoffs in March where two more World Cup places will be decided.

Curacao, a self-governing part of the Netherlands with a population of just over 150,000, will replace Iceland as the smallest country to ever qualify for a World Cup if they avoid defeat in Jamaica.

But they will have to do so without 78-year-old coach Dick Advocaat, who returned to the Netherlands at the weekend for family reasons and will miss the game.

Advocaat has built a team on the back of Dutch-based professionals with Antillean roots. A 7-0 win away over Bermuda in their penultimate Group B clash last Thursday saw Curacao take over top place after Jamaica drew at Trinidad and Tobago, leaving the Reggae Boyz needing a home win on Tuesday to qualify.

“We will try to at least put some positivity and a smile on people’s faces in the midst of adversity because there is nothing better than a Jamaican smile,” said coach Steve McClaren, hoping qualification can help temper the impact of the devastation across Jamaica from last month’s Hurricane Melissa.

Suriname conclude their Group A campaign away at already-eliminated Guatemala on Tuesday and, with a plus five goal difference compared to plus two for Panama, should be assured of a World Cup place with an away win.

But if Panama manage a goal deluge at home to El Salvador at the same time, they could yet finish top even if Suriname win.

Like Curacao, Suriname, with a population of around 650,000, have used their Dutch connections to bolster their squad. “I’m enjoying the level we’ve reached,” said their coach Stanley Menzo, the former Dutch national team and Ajax Amsterdam goalkeeper.

HAITI QUALIFICATION WOULD BE FAIRYTALE

But while both Curacao and Suriname could be breaking new ground, it compares little with the potential fairytale success of Haiti, whose previous World Cup appearance in 1974 saw them concede 14 goals in three games.

Gang warfare has left much of the island nation ungovernable. With armed gangs in control of most of the capital Port-au-Prince, including the national stadium, they have been forced to play home games in Group C in Curacao.

A 1-0 win there on Thursday against Costa Rica has handed Haiti a golden chance to qualify even if Honduras lead them on goal difference. Honduras are away to Costa Rica, however, in their last game, while Haiti host bottom side Nicaragua in Willemstad, raising hopes the beleaguered country could overcome the odds to go to the World Cup.

All six of the last group matches in the Concacaf qualifiers kick off at the same time on Tuesday.

