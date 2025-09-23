Profiles of Europe Ryder Cup team

FARMINGDALE, New York :A brief look at the 12-man Europe Ryder Cup team that will face the United States in the biennial competition this week at Bethpage Black in Farmingdale, New York.

LUDVIG ABERG (SWEDEN)

Age: 25

World ranking: 16

Ryder Cup appearances, record: One (2023), 2-2-0

Aberg, who in 2023 became the first player to compete in a Ryder Cup before appearing in a major championship, overcame a mid-season lull by recording three top-10 finishes over his last five PGA Tour starts.

MATT FITZPATRICK (ENGLAND)

Age: 31

World ranking: 29

Ryder Cup appearances, record: Three (2016, 2021, 2023), 1-7-0

Fitzpatrick was a longshot to make the team after a shaky start to the season but turned his game around in time to secure a captain's pick and will now try to improve his Ryder Cup record after going having won just one of his eight matches.

TOMMY FLEETWOOD (ENGLAND)

Age: 34

World ranking: 7

Ryder Cup appearances, record: Three (2018, 2021, 2023), 7-3-2

Fleetwood is making his fourth Ryder Cup appearance but will enter this year's edition with more confidence than ever after finally shedding the label as the PGA Tour's best player without a win at last month's Tour Championship.

TYRRELL HATTON (ENGLAND)

Age: 33

World ranking: 25

Ryder Cup appearances, record: Three (2018, 2021, 2023), 5-4-2

One of three European players to go undefeated in Rome two years ago, Hatton is making his fourth consecutive Ryder Cup appearance and secured an automatic spot on each occasion.

RASMUS HOJGAARD (DENMARK)

Age: 24

World ranking: 58

Ryder Cup appearances, record: First appearance

The only rookie on Europe's Ryder Cup roster, Hojgaard replaced his twin brother Nicolai in the only alteration to a line-up that has 11 players from the group who reclaimed the trophy in 2023.

VIKTOR HOVLAND (NORWAY)

Age: 28

World ranking: 12

Ryder Cup appearances, record: Two (2021, 2023), 3-4-3

Hovland has never sat out a session in his Ryder Cup career and in 2023, while playing alongside Ludvig Aberg, enjoyed a 9&7 foursomes victory over Americans Scottie Scheffler and Brooks Koepka that marked the largest margin of victory for any 18-hole match in Ryder Cup history.

SHANE LOWRY (IRELAND)

Age: 38

World ranking: 24

Ryder Cup appearances, record: Two (2021, 2023), 2-3-1

Lowry's best result at a major this year was a share of 40th place at the British Open but the Irishman, who narrowly missed out on automatic selection before being handed a captain's pick, is the emotional heartbeat of his team.

ROBERT MACINTYRE (SCOTLAND)

Age: 29

World ranking: 9

Ryder Cup appearances, record: One (2023), 2-0-1

With six top-10s to his name in 2025 and an impressive summer, MacIntyre broke into the world's top 10 for the first time in August and comfortably secured his place in Team Europe for a second time.

RORY MCILROY (NORTHERN IRELAND)

Age: 36

World ranking: 2

Ryder Cup appearances, record: 7 (2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2021, 2023), 16-13-4

McIlroy, who completed the career Grand Slam in April, is the most experienced Ryder Cup player on either roster and after a timely boost in winning the Irish Open two weeks ago will now try to help Europe secure their first victory on American soil since 2012.

JON RAHM (SPAIN)

Age: 30

World ranking: 73

Ryder Cup appearances, record: Three (2018, 2021, 2023) 6-3-3

Rahm, who secured both the individual and team championships for the 2025 LIV Golf season and made the cut at all four majors, is a staple on the European side who enjoyed his best Ryder Cup showing on U.S. soil in 2021 when he went 3-1-1 at Whistling Straits.

JUSTIN ROSE (ENGLAND)

Age: 45

World ranking: 14

Ryder Cup appearances, record: Six (2008, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2023), 14-9-3

Rose may be the oldest member of either Ryder Cup squad but the Englishman, who lost in a playoff at the 2025 Masters, has proven he can still compete with the game's top players and holds a strong 7-2-1 career record in foursomes.

SEPP STRAKA (AUSTRIA)

Age: 32

World ranking: 15

Ryder Cup appearances, record: One (2023) 1-2-0

Straka was one of only three Europeans without a winning record at the 2023 Ryder Cup but has elevated his game since then and will this week become the first Austrian to play in multiple Ryder Cups.