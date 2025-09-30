Prop Nche only Springboks change in starting side to face Argentina

LONDON :South Africa have made one change to their starting XV for their final Rugby Championship test against Argentina at Twickenham on Saturday with prop Ox Nche returning to the front row as the Springboks seek to retain their title.

Nche missed last weekend’s rollicking 67-30 victory over Argentina in Durban that has put the Springboks in pole position at the top of the table, and will be a significant boost to the scrum as he replaces Boan Venter.

South Africa will retain the title with a bonus-point victory over Argentina no matter what happens in the other match in Perth between Australia and New Zealand. Australia have an outside chance while Argentina are out of contention.

If New Zealand get a bonus-point win and South Africa collect four points, it will come down to points difference and the Springboks are currently +55 with the All Blacks -6.

ERASMUS TAKING NO CHANCES AFTER FIERY DURBAN CLASH

Coach Rassie Erasmus is taking no chances in what is likely to be a fiery affair against the Argentines, after tempers boiled over on several occasions in Durban.

The mesmeric Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu keeps his place at flyhalf after he scored a Springboks record 37 points last weekend, including a hat-trick of tries.

Cobus Reinach is at scrumhalf with Damian de Allende and Canan Moodie in the centre, and wingers Ethan Hooker and Cheslin Kolbe make up a back three with Damian Willemse.

Nche will pack down in the front row with Thomas du Toit and hooker Malcolm Marx, and Eben Etzebeth and Ruan Nortje are in the second row.

Captain Siya Kolisi is part of a loose-trio selection alongside Pieter-Steph du Toit and number eight Jasper Wiese.

Erasmus has again selected a 5-3 split between forwards and backs on the bench, with hooker Bongi Mbonambi, scrumhalf Grant Williams and centre Jesse Kriel among the replacements.

"Ox and Grant could have played last week if we really needed them, but Boan and Morne (van den Berg) did really well, while Jesse was rotated in the last two matches and is raring to go," Erasmus said.

South Africa team:

15-Damian Willemse, 14-Cheslin Kolbe, 13-Canan Moodie, 12-Damian de Allende, 11-Ethan Hooker, 10-Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, 9-Cobus Reinach, 8-Jasper Wiese, 7-Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6-Siya Kolisi (captain), 5-Ruan Nortje, 4-Eben Etzebeth, 3-Thomas du Toit, 2-Malcolm Marx, 1-Ox Nche,

Replacements: 16-Bongi Mbonambi, 17-Jan-Hendrik Wessels, 18-Wilco Louw, 19-RG Snyman, 20-Kwagga Smith, 21-Grant Williams, 22-Manie Libbok, 23-Jesse Kriel.