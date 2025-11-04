Logo
PSG and England dominate FIFPRO World 11 selections
Soccer Football - LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Elche - Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barcelona, Spain - November 2, 2025 FC Barcelona's Lamine Yamal scores their first goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Euro 2025 - Final - England v Spain - St. Jakob-Park, Basel, Switzerland - July 27, 2025 England's Lucy Bronze in action with Spain's Athenea del Castillo REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
04 Nov 2025 12:47AM (Updated: 04 Nov 2025 12:48AM)
Paris St Germain have five members of their Champions League winning side included in the Men's World 11 while Euro 2025 champions England also had five players named in the Women's side when FIFPRO announced their teams of the year on Monday.

More than 26,000 players voted in the global players' association awards, and Barcelona's 18-year-old winger Lamine Yamal is the youngest player ever selected for the men's team, while England defender Lucy Bronze makes a record eighth appearance in the women's team.

Italian goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who joined Manchester City after lifting the Champions League, is among the PSG players included along with Achraf Hakimi, Nuno Mendes, Vitinha and Ballon d'Or winner Ousmane Dembele.

England successfully defended their Euro title, beating Spain in the final on penalties, and keeper Hannah Hampton is in the women's team alongside Bronze, Leah Williamson, Chloe Kelly and Alessia Russo.

Kelly, Russo and Williamson also won the Champions League with Arsenal, while Millie Bright, who retired from international football before the Euros, was also selected.

Africa have two players on the women's team for the first time, with Barbra Banda of Zambia making her second appearance and Morocco's Ghizlane Chebbak earning her debut.

MEN'S WORLD 11

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG/Manchester City, Italy)

Defenders: Virgil van Dijk (Liverpool, Netherlands), Achraf Hakimi (PSG, Morocco), Nuno Mendes (PSG, Portugal)

Midfielders: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid, England), Cole Palmer (Chelsea, England), Pedri (Barcelona, Spain), Vitinha (PSG, Portugal)

Forwards: Ousmane Dembele (PSG, France), Kylian Mbappe (Real Madrid, France), Lamine Yamal (Barcelona, Spain)

WOMEN'S WORLD 11

Goalkeeper: Hannah Hampton (Chelsea, England)

Defenders: Ona Batlle (Barcelona, Spain), Millie Bright (Chelsea, England), Lucy Bronze (Chelsea, England), Leah Williamson (Arsenal, England)

Midfielders: Aitana Bonmati (Barcelona, Spain), Ghizlane Chebbak (Badalona/Al-Hilal, Morocco), Alexia Putellas (Barcelona, Spain)

Forwards: Barbra Banda (Orlando Pride, Zambia), Chloe Kelly (Manchester City/Arsenal, England), Alessia Russo (Arsenal, England)

Source: Reuters
