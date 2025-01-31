PSG boss Luis Enrique hails Ligue 1 quality ahead of Brest clash

Paris St Germain manager Luis Enrique praised the strength of Ligue 1 as his side prepare to face Brest on Saturday before their all-French Champions League playoff against the same side in February.

PSG will meet Brest three times in February - twice in the two-legged knockout playoff tie on Feb. 11 and 18, and once in Ligue 1.

Four Ligue 1 clubs made the Champions League knockouts, with AS Monaco facing Portuguese side Benfica in the playoffs, while Lille have already booked their place in the last-16 after securing a top-eight finish in the league phase.

"The French league is not valued enough, yet there are four French teams in the Champions League now. There will be at least two in the last-16. This is very important for Ligue 1, and I think it is an achievement worth talking about," the Spaniard told reporters on Friday.

PSG beat Brest 3-1 in their home fixture in September and Luis Enrique's side are unbeaten in Ligue 1 this season.

"Brest are a great team that work very well together and had an exceptional level last year. This team executes its game plan very well," the Spaniard added.

"We are facing them away twice first and the Champions League is different - every mistake is costly there. Tomorrow will be another scenario, we want to keep our momentum going."

"We are top of the Ligue 1 table (but) Ligue 1 and the Champions League are two different competitions. We will have to perform well in both," he added.

Luis Enrique heaped praise on goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who said on Wednesday that he wanted to extend his contract with PSG amid transfer links with AC Milan. His deal with the Parisians expires next year.

"Donnarumma's words were very positive. We want players who want to play here. When someone wants to belong to a club and represent a city like Paris, you need to have that drive because there will be many challenges," he said.

