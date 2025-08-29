PSG to face Bayern and Barcelona in Champions League opening stage

MONACO :European champions Paris St Germain will play Bayern Munich and Barcelona in this season's league phase and record 15-times winners Real Madrid will face Manchester City and Liverpool after the draw was made on Thursday.

PSG will also meet Premier League sides Tottenham Hotspur and Newcastle United along with Atalanta and Bayer Leverkusen in the new group phase format which started last season.

Real Madrid will play Manchester City again and make a trip to Liverpool in what will be a homecoming for Trent Alexander-Arnold, who left Anfield to join Real in the close season. Real also take on Juventus at home.

Liverpool will also face Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt, and Bayern play Chelsea and Arsenal.

Last season's runners-up Inter Milan host Liverpool and Arsenal, and the Italian side will travel to Borussia Dortmund and Atletico Madrid.

Barcelona, LaLiga champions and last year's semi-finalists, host PSG and face away games at Chelsea and Newcastle.

Arsenal, semi-finalists last season, also play Atletico Madrid and Club Brugge.