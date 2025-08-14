PSG fight back to beat Spurs on penalties in Super Cup

UDINE, Italy :European champions Paris St Germain fought back from 2-0 down with five minutes left to beat Europa League winners Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 on penalties in a dramatic UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

Tottenham led through goals by Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero before PSG substitute Lee Kang-in pulled a goal back with a fine strike after 85 minutes and Goncalo Ramos equalised with a header four minutes into stoppage time.

Nuno Mendes struck the decisive penalty for PSG in the shootout.