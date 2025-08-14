Logo
PSG fight back to beat Spurs on penalties in Super Cup
Soccer Football - UEFA Super Cup - Final - Paris St Germain v Tottenham Hotspur - Bluenergy Stadium, Udine, Italy - August 13, 2025 Paris Saint Germain's Marquinhos lifts the trophy as he celebrate with teammates after winning the UEFA Super Cup REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Soccer Football - UEFA Super Cup - Final - Paris St Germain v Tottenham Hotspur - Bluenergy Stadium, Udine, Italy - August 13, 2025 Paris Saint Germain's Fabian Ruiz, Goncalo Ramos and Marquinhos celebrate after winning the UEFA Super Cup REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Soccer Football - UEFA Super Cup - Final - Paris St Germain v Tottenham Hotspur - Bluenergy Stadium, Udine, Italy - August 13, 2025 Paris Saint Germain players celebrate after winning the UEFA Super Cup REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Soccer Football - UEFA Super Cup - Final - Paris St Germain v Tottenham Hotspur - Bluenergy Stadium, Udine, Italy - August 13, 2025 Paris St Germain's Goncalo Ramos scores a penalty during a penalty shootout past Tottenham Hotspur's Guglielmo Vicario REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
Soccer Football - UEFA Super Cup - Final - Paris St Germain v Tottenham Hotspur - Bluenergy Stadium, Udine, Italy - August 13, 2025 Tottenham Hotspur players look dejected after losing the penalty shootout REUTERS/Remo Casilli
14 Aug 2025 05:27AM
UDINE, Italy :European champions Paris St Germain fought back from 2-0 down with five minutes left to beat Europa League winners Tottenham Hotspur 4-3 on penalties in a dramatic UEFA Super Cup on Wednesday.

Tottenham led through goals by Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero before PSG substitute Lee Kang-in pulled a goal back with a fine strike after 85 minutes and Goncalo Ramos equalised with a header four minutes into stoppage time.

Nuno Mendes struck the decisive penalty for PSG in the shootout.

Source: Reuters
