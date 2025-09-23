PSG handed first Ligue 1 loss this season as Marseille claim 1-0 home win

MARSEILLE, France :Ligue 1 champions Paris St Germain suffered a 1-0 defeat at Olympique de Marseille in Monday's rearranged 'Le Classique', with Nayef Aguerd’s early header proving decisive in his side's first home league win over their bitter rivals since 2011.

After Sunday's weather-enforced postponement of the match amid heavy rain and storms, PSG fell to their first league defeat of the season after five matches, remaining on 12 points and yielding first place to AS Monaco on goals scored.

"We are not used to losing games," said PSG coach Luis Enrique, who was named coach of the season at the Ballon d'Or awards held at the same time in Paris.

"I thought we played well and deserved a bit more. It is always difficult to lose a game like this but we are a team of champions and we need to carry on and prepare as well as possible for the next match."

Marseille started brightly, striking inside five minutes as Aguerd headed in at the far post after PSG goalkeeper Lucas Chevalier completely misjudged Mason Greenwood's cross.

While the visitors looked to respond, Marseille nearly doubled their advantage, with Amine Gouiri rattling the crossbar before Benjamin Pavard saw a second goal ruled out for offside on the half-hour mark.

Wasteful PSG kept pressing, but home keeper Geronimo Rulli held firm, making several key stops including a sharp save from Achraf Hakimi, while PSG striker Goncalo Ramos headed over a golden chance to level after the break.

Tensions flared late in the game and Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi was sent off in stoppage time shortly before his side secured the win to climb to sixth place with nine points.