PSG leave Donnarumma out of UEFA Super Cup squad amid exit rumours

Paris St Germain have left goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma out of their squad for Wednesday's UEFA Super Cup clash with Tottenham Hotspur, amid media reports linking the Italy international with a move away from the French side.

Donnarumma was PSG's first-choice keeper and played a key role as they won the Ligue 1 and the Champions League last season. The 26-year-old has won the French top-flight three times since joining from AC Milan in 2021.

However, French media reports said Donnarumma, whose contract with PSG ends next year, may be on his way out this summer. PSG also signed Lucas Chevalier from Lille, who was named Ligue 1's goalkeeper of the year last season.

Chevalier, Matvey Safonov and Renato Marin were the three keepers named in the squad on Tuesday for the match against Europa League champions Spurs.

PSG squad: Achraf Hakimi, Lucas Beraldo, Marquinhos, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Fabian Ruiz, Goncalo Ramos, Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Vitinha, Lee Kang-In, Lucas Hernandez, Nuno Mendes, Bradley Barcola, Lucas Chevalier, Warren Zaire-Emery, Matvey Safonov, Noham Kamara, Ibrahim Mbaye, Willian Pacho, Renato Marin.