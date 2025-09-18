PSG overwhelm Atalanta 4-0 in Champions League opener

PARIS - Paris St Germain picked up where they left off following last season’s Champions League triumph as they kicked off their new campaign with an impressive 4-0 win over Atalanta at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

Marquinhos opened the scoring inside the first three minutes, and PSG followed that up with goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nuno Mendes and substitute Goncalo Ramos, demonstrating their hallmark high press and fluidity.

Bradley Barcola missed a penalty just before halftime, but it proved to be a footnote as Luis Enrique’s side underlined their status as defending champions after they overpowered Inter Milan 5-0 in last season’s final.

The Ligue 1 champions next face Barcelona at the Camp Nou on October 1 and Atalanta will host Club Brugge the previous day.

PSG made a swift start as captain Marquinhos pressed high and finished the move he had launched for a third-minute lead.

The Brazilian forced Daniel Maldini into losing the ball, Fabian Ruiz crossed low from the left and Marquinhos arrived to guide it in.

The French champions then showed the same front-foot pressing and quick combinations that defined their play last season.

Marquinhos picked out Nuno Mendes with a diagonal ball, the fullback controlling well inside the box before firing with his weaker right foot just wide of the far post.

COMFORTABLE WIN

Soon after, Ruiz was found on the right by a long pass and produced a neat backheel for Achraf Hakimi, whose first-time strike was diverted by goalkeeper Marco Carnesecchi onto the base of the far upright.

Atalanta gradually steadied themselves, only to be undone again when Kvaratskhelia burst towards the area and lashed a powerful shot past the keeper for PSG’s second six minutes before the break.

PSG had a chance to tighten their grip on the stroke of halftime but Barcola squandered a penalty with a tame effort that lacked conviction, allowing Carnesecchi to save easily.

Six minutes into the second half, PSG stretched their lead when Barcola sent Mendes racing down the left. The fullback threw in a feint that sat his defender down before sneaking the ball between the goalkeeper and the near post — a finish as cheeky as the move that created it.

Joao Neves came off limping in another source of concern for Luis Enrique, who already has to cope with the absence of the injured Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue after PSG restarted their season following a short break on the back of the Club World Cup.

The midfielder was replaced by fellow Portuguese Ramos, who wrapped it up one minute into added time with a fine chip after benefitting from a defensive blunder.