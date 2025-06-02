Logo
Sport

PSG's Dembele and Doue named Champions League players of the season
FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Final - Paris St Germain v Inter Milan - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - May 31, 2025 Paris St Germain's Desire Doue celebrates scoring their third goal with Ousmane Dembele and Nuno Mendes REUTERS/Stephanie Lecocq/File Photo

02 Jun 2025 12:14AM
MUNICH, Germany :Paris St Germain striker Ousmane Dembele was named Champions League Player of the Season by UEFA on Sunday after his turnaround season ended with him playing a big role in his side winning the competition for the first time.

Dembele's teenage teammate Desire Doue was named Champions League young player of the season by European soccer's governing body.

Dembele struggled early in the campaign, dropped by coach Luis Enrique for a league phase game with Arsenal for disciplinary reasons, but the 28-year-old went on to score eight Champions League goals after his switch to a more central role.

While Dembele failed to find the net in PSG's 5-0 thrashing of Inter Milan in Saturday's final in Munich, he was singled out by the manager for his performance.

"I would give the Ballon d'Or to Mr. Ousmane Dembele," Luis Enrique said. "The way he defended tonight, just that alone could be worth the Ballon d'Or. That's how you lead a team. Goals, trophies, leadership, defence, his pressing."

The 19-year-old Doue wrapped up his extremely impressive campaign by creating the opening goal in the final for Achraf Hakimi before scoring twice himself.

PSG had seven players named in the competition's team of the season while humbled finalists Inter had just one included.

Team of the season:

Goalkeeper: Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSG)

Defenders: Achraf Hakimi (PSG), Marquinhos (PSG), Alessandro Bastoni (Inter), Nuno Mendes (PSG)

Midfielders: Vitinha (PSG), Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Forwards: Lamine Yamal (Barcelona), Desire Doue (PSG), Ousmane Dembele (PSG), Raphinha (Barcelona)

Source: Reuters
