PSG's Marquinhos not going down without a fight against Inter

MUNICH, Germany : Paris St Germain captain Marquinhos knows what it is like to lose a Champions League final and is not going to let a second chance slip without a fight when they face Inter Milan in Munich, the Brazilian defender said on Friday.

Marquinhos was a member of the PSG side which lost the 2020 final to Bayern Munich, but has the opportunity for redemption as the club look to secure their first Champions League trophy on Saturday.

"We've been through highs, we've been through lows," Marquinhos told reporters.

"Tomorrow we've got a beautiful opportunity. We could go down in history. This would be great for the club, for the players.

"This is my second chance to win a Champions League final and I'm not going to go down without a fight."

Earlier this season, PSG were in danger of not even making the knockout stages, losing three and drawing one of their opening five games, before squeaking through on the final day of the league phase.

Since then they have gone from strength to strength, wrapping up the Ligue 1 title with six games to spare and winning the French Cup, and the PSG players are now ready to cap their season with the ultimate prize.

"We're going to pull out the performance of a lifetime tomorrow on the pitch because it will be very difficult and actually we've had to fight all season now to get to the final," Marquinhos said.

"We've done everything we can to get to the final of the Champions League. This is the best moment of our season. It's that cherry on the top and it's up to us now.

"We need to take the silverware back to Paris so that we can share this with our fans who have supported us over the season. Time is of the essence now, we're going for the silverware tomorrow and we're going to take it home."