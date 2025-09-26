PSG's Marquinhos suffers left thigh injury

Paris St Germain defender Marquinhos has joined the club's long injury list, with the French side saying on Friday that the Brazilian would be out with a left thigh injury for the next few weeks.

The 31-year-old, who joined PSG in 2013 and has made over 300 Ligue 1 appearances, picked up the injury days before Wednesday's Champions League clash at Barcelona, with Joao Neves, Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele also injured.

Neves, Doue and Dembele are continuing their rehabilitation, PSG added.

Champions PSG will host Auxerre in a Ligue 1 clash on Saturday.