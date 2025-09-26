Logo
Logo

Sport

PSG's Marquinhos suffers left thigh injury
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

PSG's Marquinhos suffers left thigh injury

PSG's Marquinhos suffers left thigh injury

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Ligue 1 - Olympique de Marseille v Paris St Germain - Orange Velodrome, Marseille, France - September 22, 2025 Paris St Germain's Marquinhos during the warm up before the match REUTERS/Manon Cruz/File Photo

26 Sep 2025 06:25PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Paris St Germain defender Marquinhos has joined the club's long injury list, with the French side saying on Friday that the Brazilian would be out with a left thigh injury for the next few weeks.

The 31-year-old, who joined PSG in 2013 and has made over 300 Ligue 1 appearances, picked up the injury days before Wednesday's Champions League clash at Barcelona, with Joao Neves, Desire Doue and Ousmane Dembele also injured.

Neves, Doue and Dembele are continuing their rehabilitation, PSG added.

Champions PSG will host Auxerre in a Ligue 1 clash on Saturday.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement