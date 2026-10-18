Logo
Logo

Sport

PSG's Mendes sustains thigh injury ahead of Barcelona clash
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

PSG's Mendes sustains thigh injury ahead of Barcelona clash

PSG's Mendes sustains thigh injury ahead of Barcelona clash

FILE PHOTO; Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Paris St Germain v Slovan Bratislava - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 9, 2026 Paris St Germain's Nuno Mendes in action REUTERS/Benoit Tessier/File Photo

18 Oct 2026 11:27PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Oct 18 : Paris St Germain left back Nuno Mendes will be sidelined for weeks after suffering a thigh injury, the Ligue 1 champions said on Sunday, dealing a blow to their preparations for Tuesday's Champions League home game against Barcelona.

• The 24-year-old Portugal international sustained the injury during PSG's 3-1 Ligue 1 victory at Strasbourg on Saturday.

• "Nuno Mendes, who suffered an injury to his left thigh during last night's match against RC Strasbourg Alsace, will be unavailable for the next few weeks," PSG said in a statement.

• Mendes has make seven appearances across all competitions this season.

• The back-to-back European champions sit top of the standings with maximum points from their opening two matches. Barcelona are second, also on six points.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement