PSG's Mendes sustains thigh injury ahead of Barcelona clash

Oct 18 : Paris St Germain left back Nuno Mendes will be sidelined for weeks after suffering a thigh injury, the Ligue 1 champions said on Sunday, dealing a blow to their preparations for Tuesday's Champions League home game against Barcelona.

• The 24-year-old Portugal international sustained the injury during PSG's 3-1 Ligue 1 victory at Strasbourg on Saturday.

• "Nuno Mendes, who suffered an injury to his left thigh during last night's match against RC Strasbourg Alsace, will be unavailable for the next few weeks," PSG said in a statement.

• Mendes has make seven appearances across all competitions this season.

• The back-to-back European champions sit top of the standings with maximum points from their opening two matches. Barcelona are second, also on six points.