PSG's Neves to miss 'Le Classique' against Marseille
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Paris St Germain v Atalanta - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 17, 2025 Paris St Germain's Joao Neves reacts as he is substituted off after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Abdul Saboor
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Paris St Germain v Atalanta - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 17, 2025 Paris St Germain's Joao Neves receives medical attention after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Abdul Saboor
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - Paris St Germain v Atalanta - Parc des Princes, Paris, France - September 17, 2025 Paris St Germain's Joao Neves is substituted off after sustaining an injury REUTERS/Abdul Saboor
19 Sep 2025 12:05AM
PARIS :Paris St Germain midfielder Joao Neves will miss Sunday’s Ligue 1 clash against Olympique de Marseille after sustaining a hamstring injury in their Champions League opener, the French champions said on Thursday.

The Portugal international picked up the injury during PSG’s 4-0 win over Atalanta at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

“Joao Neves suffered a left hamstring injury during yesterday’s game against Atalanta. He will remain in treatment until next week,” PSG said in a statement.

Neves’ absence adds to a growing injury list for the title holders, who are already without Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue.

PSG travel to the Stade Velodrome after picking up a maximum 12 points this season.

Source: Reuters
