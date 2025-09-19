PSG's Neves to miss 'Le Classique' against Marseille

PARIS :Paris St Germain midfielder Joao Neves will miss Sunday’s Ligue 1 clash against Olympique de Marseille after sustaining a hamstring injury in their Champions League opener, the French champions said on Thursday.

The Portugal international picked up the injury during PSG’s 4-0 win over Atalanta at the Parc des Princes on Wednesday.

“Joao Neves suffered a left hamstring injury during yesterday’s game against Atalanta. He will remain in treatment until next week,” PSG said in a statement.

Neves’ absence adds to a growing injury list for the title holders, who are already without Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue.

PSG travel to the Stade Velodrome after picking up a maximum 12 points this season.