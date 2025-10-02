PSG’s young core hint at bright future after win at Barcelona

PARIS :Paris St Germain’s 2-1 victory at Barcelona on Wednesday bore all the hallmarks of a statement win as the Champions League holders leaned on a blend of academy graduates, fringe players and established names to show their depth.

The French champions travelled to Spain shorn of several key players, with Ousmane Dembele, Desire Doue, Marquinhos, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Joao Neves all sidelined.

"I want to feel our DNA as a team and as a club,” coach Luis Enrique said. “Whatever the players, whatever the problems, we are here, like the supporters."

After an early Barca opener from Ferran Torres, PSG’s response came from unlikely sources, Senny Mayulu – a 19-year-old midfielder pressed into service as a centre forward – grabbing the equaliser before the break.

Ibrahim Mbaye, 17 and making his first start in the competition, helped set up the move with sharp link-up with Nuno Mendes.

Quentin Ndjantou, 18, was introduced for only his second professional appearance and showed enough energy and daring in a late cameo to underline why Luis Enrique trusted him in such a setting.

“The pride is to see so many Titis (young Parisians) in a match like this,” Mayulu said. “We work hard every day, the coach trusts us, he puts us in the starting 11, and we have to give that back.”

Portugal striker Goncalo Ramos eventually sealed the victory in the closing stages, extending his knack for scoring goals in decisive moments as a late substitute.

Midfielder Vitinha hailed the collective effort.

“It was an incredible match and I’m proud of this team,” he said. “We had five regular starters missing and players who don’t often play stepped up and gave a great response.”

The victory not only strengthened PSG’s position in the after two wins in as many games, but also vindicated the club’s restrained approach in the transfer window.

With fewer big-name arrivals than in previous summers, Luis Enrique has leaned heavily on homegrown talent, accelerating the development of Mayulu, Mbaye and Ndjantou.