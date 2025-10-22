PSV come from behind to hand Napoli six of the best

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands :PSV Eindhoven’s Dennis Man scored twice as the home side handed Napoli a 6-2 thrashing on Tuesday after coming from a goal down to get their first win in this season's Champions League.

Scott McTominay put the Italians ahead in the 31st minute but the Dutch champions swept into a 2-1 lead within seven minutes as Alessandro Buongiorno put the ball into his own net and then Ismael Saibari scored on the counter-attack.

After halftime Man netted twice as PSV took advantage of a frenzied atmosphere at the Philips Stadion to advance to four points from three games, one more than the Serie A champions.

Napoli’s Lorenzo Lucca was sent off 14 minutes from time for dissent to add to the visitors' woes, although McTominay scored their second five minutes from time from a corner.

But straight from the restart Couhaib Driouech set up substitute Ricardo Pepi to score with his first kick of the game and within a minute Driouech got one himself with a thumping strike at the end of a series of swift one-touch passes.

