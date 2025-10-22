Logo
Logo

Sport

PSV come from behind to hand Napoli six of the best
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Sport

PSV come from behind to hand Napoli six of the best

PSV come from behind to hand Napoli six of the best
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - PSV Eindhoven v Napoli - Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands - October 21, 2025 PSV Eindhoven's Couhaib Driouech celebrates scoring their sixth goal REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
PSV come from behind to hand Napoli six of the best
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - PSV Eindhoven v Napoli - Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands - October 21, 2025 PSV Eindhoven's Ricardo Pepi scores their fifth goal REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
PSV come from behind to hand Napoli six of the best
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - PSV Eindhoven v Napoli - Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands - October 21, 2025 PSV Eindhoven's Dennis Man celebrates scoring their fourth goal with Ivan Perisic and Anass Salah-Eddine REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
PSV come from behind to hand Napoli six of the best
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - PSV Eindhoven v Napoli - Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands - October 21, 2025 PSV Eindhoven's Armando Obispo in action with Napoli's Lorenzo Lucca REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
PSV come from behind to hand Napoli six of the best
Soccer Football - UEFA Champions League - PSV Eindhoven v Napoli - Philips Stadion, Eindhoven, Netherlands - October 21, 2025 PSV Eindhoven players celebrate after the match REUTERS/Piroschka Van De Wouw
22 Oct 2025 05:15AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands :PSV Eindhoven’s Dennis Man scored twice as the home side handed Napoli a 6-2 thrashing on Tuesday after coming from a goal down to get their first win in this season's Champions League.

Scott McTominay put the Italians ahead in the 31st minute but the Dutch champions swept into a 2-1 lead within seven minutes as Alessandro Buongiorno put the ball into his own net and then Ismael Saibari scored on the counter-attack.

After halftime Man netted twice as PSV took advantage of a frenzied atmosphere at the Philips Stadion to advance to four points from three games, one more than the Serie A champions.

Napoli’s Lorenzo Lucca was sent off 14 minutes from time for dissent to add to the visitors' woes, although McTominay scored their second five minutes from time from a corner.

But straight from the restart Couhaib Driouech set up substitute Ricardo Pepi to score with his first kick of the game and within a minute Driouech got one himself with a thumping strike at the end of a series of swift one-touch passes.

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Ken Ferris)

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement