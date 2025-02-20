PSV need extra time before eliminating Juventus from Champions League

EINDHOVEN, Netherlands :Defender Ryan Flamingo scored an extra-time winner to give PSV Eindhoven a 3-1 home win on Wednesday in the second leg of their Champions League knockout phase playoff against Juventus, overturning a first-leg deficit and putting them into the last 16.

The tie was level at 3-3 on aggregate after 90 minutes and went into extra time before Flamingo poached a 98th-minute winner to see the Dutch side advance as Juventus became the third Italian side eliminated from the competition following AC Milan and Atalanta on Tuesday.

Juventus had a 2-1 lead going into the second leg at the Philips Stadion but PSV cancelled that out when veteran Ivan Perisic opened the scoring in the 53rd minute.

The visitors restored their advantage when Timothy Weah equalised 10 minutes later, only for Ismael Saibari to make it 2-1 and level the aggregate scoreline with his close-in effort in the 74th minute.

PSV had several chances to win the tie before it went into extra time, where Flamingo made no mistake as he took advantage of a defensive muddle to see PSV to a 4-3 aggregate triumph.

It was a deserved success for the Dutch despite them struggling to get going and failing to get a shot on target in the first half.

"Compliments to everyone for how they did it. Everyone gave it their all but we also played good football at times," said PSV skipper Luuk de Jong.

The 36-year-old Perisic scored with a stunning finish after Noa Lang drove down the left wing and cut in before passing to the Croatia international. Perisic still needed a delicate first touch and then belted home a half volley across the goal and into the opposite corner of the net.

THUNDEROUS SHOT

De Jong’s goal-bound header from a corner on the hour mark was cleared off the line by defender Federico Gatti as PSV went in search of the aggregate lead but Juventus levelled with Weah’s thunderous shot from outside the area after PSV cleared a free kick straight at him.

The goal was awarded only after the referee checked the sideline VAR screen for a possible offside.

Perisic then turned provider as PSV restored their lead, powering into the box before crossing. De Jong struggled to bring the ball under control but his strike partner Saibari was on hand to blast home from close range.

PSV finished the 90 minutes strongly with chances for Saibari and Lang and had more opportunities in the early stages of extra time as visiting goalkeeper Michele di Gregorio made a fine stop to deny Saibari.

The hosts got their third goal after Johan Bakayoko’s cross was stopped by Gatti but a muddle with Di Gregorio allowed the ball to squirm loose and Flamingo snatched the winner.

"They played better than us and wanted to qualify more; the result always speaks, the rest is just chatter," said Juventus captain Manuel Locatelli. "We have to look each other in the eyes and understand what the problems were."

(Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Clare Fallon)